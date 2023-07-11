Police release new details on recent deaths at Landmark Recovery facility

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department has released new details on its investigations into several recent deaths at a rehab center south of Mishawaka.

Three patient deaths were reported at Landmark Recovery between July 3 and July 9. The facility is located in the 60000 block of Bodnar Boulevard.

First responders were first called to the facility around 12:30 p.m. on July 3 for a report of a dead male. When they arrived, they found Seth M. Jones, 19, of Montpelier, Ind., deceased. The St. Joseph County Corner was also called out and an investigation into the death was launched by St. Joseph County police and the coroner.

Police officers and firefighters were called to the facility again for another death less than 24 hours later at around 7 a.m. on July 4. Police arrived to find William Breda, 46, of Griffith deceased.

According to police, Jones and Breda were found in rooms across the hall from each other. The coroner again was called out to the facility and an investigation into the second death was initiated.

A few hours after the second death was reported, police and fire officials were called to Landmark Recovery again for a report of an overdose. Police say a 22-year-old man was revived from suspected overdose after first responders administered three doses of Narcan. The man was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Police suspect that all three of the above cases involve some type of drug overdose. However, they say aspects of the incident are suspicious and no conclusions or determinations have been made at this time. Meanwhile, police say they are still awaiting toxicology and final autopsy reports, as well as awaiting turnover of security video and records by Landmark management.

(WNDU)

First responders were called out to the facility for a fourth time on Sunday, July 9, for a report of a smoke alarm going off. But when they arrived, they found a deceased 28-year-old man. St. Joseph County police and the coroner were then called to the scene to investigate the third death.

Officials believe it was death by suicide, but they are still awaiting toxicology and final autopsy reports as well as awaiting turnover of security video and records by Landmark management that are needed to make a final determination into the cause of death. Police have not identified this deceased man.

Officials at Landmark Recovery issued a statement on Monday night, saying in part they are saddened by the recent patient deaths and are working closely with authorities as they conduct an internal investigation into them.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

