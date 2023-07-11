Plans to redevelop The Orchards Mall hit setback

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - There appears to have been a setback in plans to redevelop The Orchards Mall in Benton Township.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the setback has to do with zoning.

The recent rehabilitation plan includes using the mall’s existing structure. Those close to the situation say what was pitched includes a residential aspect that conflicts with the mall’s property being zoned commercial.

Benton Township supervisors say they have no intention of changing the zoning ordinance for the largest commercial district in the township.

No official site plan has been submitted for review to the township’s building department. But according to The Herald-Palladium, a proposal from mall representatives was made available in late May to a select group of township, county, and state officials.

The plan was supposed to detail the investment the owners planned to put into the building and property, but many officials reportedly have said they are not convinced these updated plans are viable within the township.

Back in March, The Herald-Palladium reported that mall management had two visions. The first was an estimated $40 million overhaul that would shrink the commercial footprint of the mall, convert large portions into apartments and single-family housing, and add a convention center. The other plan would use the mall as storage for transportation or logistics storage.

