Open house Tuesday for trail connecting towns to Potato Creek State Park

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Town leaders in North Liberty and Lakeville are working on a trail that would connect the towns to Potato Creek State Park, and they want to know what you think.

An open house regarding the trail will take place Tuesday at the North Liberty Community Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be maps of various trail options between the park and the two towns. Representatives will be there to explain the options.

Once an agreement is reached on the best trail, the Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG) will seek grant funding.

The North Liberty Community Center is located at 300 S. Main Street.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Open house Tuesday for trail connecting towns to Potato Creek State Park

Updated: 34 minutes ago

News

Rain Chances Begin Tonight, Continuing All Week

Rain Chances Begin Tonight, Continuing All Week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Rain chances going up this week

News

Rain Chances Begin Tonight, Continuing All Week

Rain Chances Begin Tonight, Continuing All Week

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

The Elkhart City Council unanimously voted to change the zoning to allow redevelopment of the...

Elkhart City Council votes to change zoning to redevelop Concord Mall

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
The proposed ordinance states the Concord Mall and surrounding area, 82 acres in total, will be transformed into a multi-family residential, community business, and light manufacturing hub.

Latest News

News

Indiana deputy dies after inmate attacks him during escape attempt

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Ludacris to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

‘Indiana Lore’ exhibit on display at The History Museum in South Bend

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

St. Joseph Public Schools eyes early childhood center for district

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Elkhart man arrested in connection with burglary at Star Martial Arts

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

St. Joseph County police investigating ‘suspicious deaths’ at Landmark Recovery

Updated: 12 hours ago