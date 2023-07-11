Open house Tuesday for trail connecting towns to Potato Creek State Park

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Town leaders in North Liberty and Lakeville are working on a trail that would connect the towns to Potato Creek State Park, and they want to know what you think.

An open house regarding the trail will take place Tuesday at the North Liberty Community Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be maps of various trail options between the park and the two towns. Representatives will be there to explain the options.

Once an agreement is reached on the best trail, the Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG) will seek grant funding.

The North Liberty Community Center is located at 300 S. Main Street.

