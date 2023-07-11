Advertise With Us

New apartment complex planned for development near Eddy Street Commons

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New developments are planned for a tract of land near Eddy Street Commons.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, once completed, the apartments will include 108 units plus four condos and retail space.

It’s being developed by Holladay Properties. Rents at the planned “Five Corners” complex will range from $920 a month to as high as $2600.

The condos will be at least 2300 sq. ft. and have a planned price of over $1,000,000 apiece.

