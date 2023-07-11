Neighbors raise concerns about ethanol spill at St. Joe Co. commissioners meeting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Concerns about last week’s ethanol spill into the Dixon Ditch spilled over into Tuesday’s St. Joseph County commissioners meeting.

The South Bend Ethanol Plant is responsible for the spill that was discovered around the Fourth of July. The ditch is used by farmers to irrigate their crops.

“At this juncture, we are waiting for the ethanol plant to provide us with the soil samples, the samples they took on our farm last Wednesday,” said Brent Burkus with Martin Blad Farms. “We were told we’d have copies of that. That’s very important because we’ve got to send that data to Pioneer Seed company and our agronomist so we can determine if we can pull water out of the ditches to irrigate the crops.”

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management believes the ethanol has likely reached the headwaters of the Kankakee River.

Work on a cleanup plan continues.

