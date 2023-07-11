Neighbors raise concerns about ethanol spill at St. Joe Co. commissioners meeting

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Concerns about last week’s ethanol spill into the Dixon Ditch spilled over into Tuesday’s St. Joseph County commissioners meeting.

The South Bend Ethanol Plant is responsible for the spill that was discovered around the Fourth of July. The ditch is used by farmers to irrigate their crops.

“At this juncture, we are waiting for the ethanol plant to provide us with the soil samples, the samples they took on our farm last Wednesday,” said Brent Burkus with Martin Blad Farms. “We were told we’d have copies of that. That’s very important because we’ve got to send that data to Pioneer Seed company and our agronomist so we can determine if we can pull water out of the ditches to irrigate the crops.”

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management believes the ethanol has likely reached the headwaters of the Kankakee River.

Work on a cleanup plan continues.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police release new details on recent deaths at Landmark Recovery facility

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

Gaining Grounds Coffee House now offers ADEC clients a paid internship that enables them to...

ADEC’s coffee shop offers paid internship for clients to gain job skills

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Gaining Grounds Coffee House now offers ADEC clients a paid internship that enables them to learn essential job skills.

Medical Moment

Medical Moment: How a positive outlook could improve the aging process

Medical Moment: How a positive outlook could improve the aging process

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The negative images of aging are being replaced with the 60-plus crowd making the most out of life.

News

Medical Moment: How a positive outlook could improve the aging process

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

Renderings of the proposed "Five Points" development.

New apartment complex planned for development near Eddy Street Commons

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Once completed, the apartments will include 108 units plus four condos and retail space.

Latest News

News

An inside look at ADEC's 'Gaining Grounds' coffee house

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

New apartment complex planned near Eddy Street Commons

Updated: 33 minutes ago

Indiana

A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym...

High school student drowns after unnoticed for 52 minutes underwater, authorities say

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Gartner
Authorities say they have currently found no criminal laws were broken by school employees in the drowning death of a 15-year-old student.

Indiana

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm, 61, died Monday at a hospital following the attack.

Deputy dies after inmate strangles him with handcuffs during escape attempt, officials say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Associated Press
A jail inmate accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy who was transporting him in a van used the chain of his handcuffs to choke the officer during an escape attempt in Indianapolis, according to court documents released Tuesday.

News

Tuesday marks 7th anniversary of Berrien County Courthouse shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
On July 11, 2016, two bailiffs were shot to death at the Berrien County Courthouse in St. Joseph.