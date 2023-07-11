Middlebury Food Pantry collecting school supplies for upcoming drive

By Tricia Sloma and 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - Summer break is a time to forget about academic deadlines, testing, and making the grade. But there’s a group in Middlebury using this time to get ready for the upcoming school year.

The Middlebury Food Pantry has launched a back-to-school campaign. The organization known for collecting cans of food is now collecting pens and paper to help school kids in Middlebury.

“Not only do we want to help feed the children in our community, but we want to help to provide the tools to enable them to get a good start in life,” says Middlebury Food Pantry Executive Director Pam Bingaman.

To help make it easy for shoppers, there’s an Amazon wish list available at this link or by scanning the QR code shown below.

The school supplies will be handed out on July 29 (Saturday) from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Crystal Valley Missionary Church, which is located at 233 US Highway 20 in Middlebury.

For more information on the Middlebury Food Pantry, visit the organization’s website or Facebook page.

