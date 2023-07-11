Michiana softball coaches, players weigh in on rule change for pitchers

(WNDU) - There’s a change coming to the way that high school softball players in the United States can pitch, and it’s one that may make Michiana’s best pitchers even better.

The original rule put in place by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) states that when a pitcher threw the ball, at least one foot had to always stay on the ground, meaning pitchers usually dragged their back foot.

The new rule allows pitchers to take both feet off the ground as long as they throw the ball before their pivot foot touches.

The NFHS softball rules commission says this rule change will also “allow for exploration of different pitching styles during student-athlete’s developmental stages.”

So, what does this mean for our local softball stars? Clay head coach Katie Rodriguez told 16 Sports that they’re going to have to get faster bats because pitchers like South Bend Saint Joseph’s Berkley Zache are going to get faster.

Zache agrees. When 16 Sports reached out to her Monday, she said it’ll especially help pitchers of her build. She said the jump is going to give more power and spin to her pitches.

New Prairie head coach Derek Hicks told 16 Sports it wasn’t something that he’s seen called a lot, but it’s still nice to get the rule changed on paper. The question will be calling it if and when a pitcher throws the ball after their feet are planted. It’s all going to be about timing.

