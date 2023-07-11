Michiana softball coaches, players weigh in on rule change for pitchers

Rule change allows both feet to leave ground during delivery
By Matt Loch
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - There’s a change coming to the way that high school softball players in the United States can pitch, and it’s one that may make Michiana’s best pitchers even better.

The original rule put in place by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) states that when a pitcher threw the ball, at least one foot had to always stay on the ground, meaning pitchers usually dragged their back foot.

The new rule allows pitchers to take both feet off the ground as long as they throw the ball before their pivot foot touches.

The NFHS softball rules commission says this rule change will also “allow for exploration of different pitching styles during student-athlete’s developmental stages.”

So, what does this mean for our local softball stars? Clay head coach Katie Rodriguez told 16 Sports that they’re going to have to get faster bats because pitchers like South Bend Saint Joseph’s Berkley Zache are going to get faster.

Zache agrees. When 16 Sports reached out to her Monday, she said it’ll especially help pitchers of her build. She said the jump is going to give more power and spin to her pitches.

New Prairie head coach Derek Hicks told 16 Sports it wasn’t something that he’s seen called a lot, but it’s still nice to get the rule changed on paper. The question will be calling it if and when a pitcher throws the ball after their feet are planted. It’s all going to be about timing.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs fall to Peoria 12-5; Alcántara homers twice

Updated: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
After adding two wins to their record on Thursday night, the South Bend Cubs were unable to add a third on Friday.

High School

Clay HS softball player to represent USA, late father at tournament in Spain

Updated: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Makinzie Moore is finding comfort in softball and taking her opportunity overseas to make her dad proud.

Pro Sports

Professional Bull Riders returning to Michiana this weekend

Updated: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Bull Bash at the MEC is a top-tier event for PBR’s Challenger Series.

South Bend Cubs

4 South Bend Cubs pitchers combine for no-hitter in 4-0 win over Peoria

Updated: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
South Bend’s no-no was combined between Michael Arias, Jarod Wright, Eduarniel Nunez, and Frankie Scalzo Jr.

Latest News

High School

Several Michiana baseball players selected to IHSBCA’s All-State teams

Updated: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association has announced its All-State teams for 2023, and one team in particular is very Michiana-heavy.

South Bend Cubs

SB Cubs wear Fourth of July uniforms for last time; game suspended in 9th due to lightning

Updated: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:07 AM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
The South Bend Cubs wore their Fourth of July themed jerseys for the last time before they were sold at a charity auction.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs fall to the Peoria Chiefs on July 4th.

South Bend Cubs fall to Peoria on Fourth of July

Updated: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
Tuesday marked the first of six games for a new homestand at Four Winds Field.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football suffers 2 big recruiting losses over weekend

Updated: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
The losses came on both sides of the ball.

South Bend Cubs

Auction for game worn South Bend Cubs Fourth of July jerseys ends Wednesday at midnight

Updated: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
Partnering with Indiana WIC, the Cubs are auctioning off some special edition jerseys they’re wearing this week in honor of the holiday.

Sports

RedBud Recap: Deegan gets first career win in 250 cc, Jett Lawrence dominates in 450 cc victory

Updated: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
RedBud’s 50th anniversary weekend has a little bit of something for everybody, but Saturday was really for the true race fans.