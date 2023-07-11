Medical Moment: How a positive outlook could improve the aging process

(WNDU) - The negative images of aging are being replaced with the 60-plus crowd making the most out of life.

“Someone said this to me a long time ago, that age is a number. It’s a number. And we mentally put these caveats on top of it. And it’s like, that doesn’t make sense,” said Dr. Aditi Gurkar, a cell biologist at the University of Pittsburgh.

Brenda Mosby will not let a number define her.

“I am surprised to say at 68, I am on no medications. I just feel so good,” Mosby said. “And I felt happy all the time.”

In just the past few years, Brenda married, started studying ballet, and has taken center stage in a play, all of that, and Brenda is blind!

“I lost my sight, and I found my vision. My life after blindness has been a fairytale,” Mosby continued.

Research out of Yale University finds people with an upbeat, optimistic view of getting older lived an average of seven and a half years longer than their negative peers.

“There’s been tons of studies that have shown that being optimistic in life somehow it’s this, you know, your mind playing tricks on your body in some sort, where you just have a healthier perspective in life,” explained Dr. Gurkar.

Ways to help lift your aging attitude toward aging, find positive role models. Don’t blame your age. If you lose your car keys, it happens to everyone. Stop turning down fun opportunities, and never say you’re too old. Make sure you mix with millennials. And find your purpose.

A study out of Boston University found that having a purpose lowered the risk of death for men by 20% and 34% in women.

Some researchers at Berkley found a negative attitude about aging could increase your risk of dementia and heart disease.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.