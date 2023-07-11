Advertise With Us

Man arrested after allegedly abusing minor for over 6 years

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A St. Joseph County man has been arrested after allegedly admitting to the abuse of an underage girl over the course of six years.

Joseph Lisenko, 27, was arrested in June on multiple preliminary charges stemming from the sexual abuse of a minor, which allegedly began in 2016 when the victim was only eight-years-old.

According to court documents, Lisenko started exposing himself in front of the young girl at both his and the victim’s residence in 2016. Over the years, his behavior escalated, forcing her to participate in penetrative sex acts by the time she was 13.

When interviewed by the St. Joseph County Special Victims Unit, Lisenko reportedly admitted to the accusations.

Lisenko is due back in court on July 20.

