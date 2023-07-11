Advertise With Us

Lawsuit against Royal Caribbean Cruises remanded in negligence case

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local family will now get their day in court against a prominent cruise ship company.

A lawsuit formerly thrown out by a district court two years ago in the death of a South Bend toddler on a cruise has been remanded.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has reversed a decision to dismiss negligence claims against Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships in the death of 18-month-old Chloe Weigand. Weigand fell out of a cruise ship window docked in Puerto Rico in 2019.

Key testimony from a former chief security officer, Elton Koopman, with the cruise line was a factor in the court’s ruling. Koopman claims Royal Caribbean knew about the risk of children falling through open windows and adults holding kids in front of those windows.

However, the cruise line says Koopman is a disgruntled former employee who shares an attorney with the Wiegands, so his testimony should be discredited.

Sam Anello, Chloe’s grandfather, was found responsible for her death. He was holding her when she fell off the ship.

Anello was given a three-year probation sentence in 2021 for negligent homicide.

