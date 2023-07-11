Kosciusko County, LaPorte County fairs underway

(WNDU) - It’s fair season here in Michiana, with both the Kosciusko County and LaPorte County fairs now underway!

Kosciusko County Fair

The Kosciusko County Fair is happening at 1400 E. Smith Street in Warsaw. Gates open daily at 9 a.m.

Tickets are $8 for most attendees. You can buy them online or at the gate. Children ages 9 and younger are free, while it’s $3 for seniors ages 65 and up.

The last day of the Kosciusko County fair is Saturday, July 15. For more information, click here.

LaPorte County Fair

Meanwhile, the LaPorte County Fair is happening at 2581 State Road 2 in LaPorte. You can check out all the fun from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CDT.

Ticket prices for the fair are divided by the following ages:

Ages 0-9: Free

Ages 10-16: $6

Ages 17-61: $9

Ages 62+: $6

The last day of the LaPorte County Fair is Saturday, July 15. For more information, click here.

For a look at more fairs, festivals, and events that are going on this summer across Michiana, click here!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.