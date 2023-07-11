Irish hockey announces nonconference schedule for 2023-24 season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame hockey team was on the outside looking in for the NCAA Tournament last season, so it’s time to look to the future.

On Tuesday morning, the Irish released their nonconference schedule for the upcoming season. They’ll play nine of their first 10 games at Compton Family Ice Arena.

The season starts in early October when Clarkson comes to South Bend for two games on back-to-back days (Oct. 7-8). The Irish then hit the road for their lone nonconference away game at RIT on Oct. 14.

Notre Dame will return home to host Boston University (Oct. 20-21) and Mercyhurst (Oct. 26-27) to close out the fist month of the season.

The annual Thanksgiving week game between Notre Dame and Boston College returns to Compton Family Ice Arena on Nov. 24.

The Irish will face Augustana in their first series back from winter break on Dec. 30-31.

The team says game times for all 2023-24 home games will be announced later.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.