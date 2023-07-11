‘Indiana Lore’ exhibit on display at The History Museum in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re still over three months away from Halloween, but if you’re ready for a good scare early this year, The History Museum in South Bend is here to help!

In partnership with the Indiana Historical Society, you can check out a new exhibit called “Indiana Lore.” Showcasing the larger-than-life legends and folklore in the Hoosier state, it takes a dive into some real life — and not-so-real cases — of murderers, hauntings, and ghosts.

There are even some local ties, like the Black Widow of LaPorte — also known as Belle Gunness — to help take a closer look at the history of Michiana.

“She would put letters in different publications looking for suitors, and men would come with their money and then never be seen again,” said Kristie Erickson, deputy executive director at The History Museum. “In the early 1900s, her house caught fire and burned down, and they found bodies inside, but one without a head seemed to be a female body, assumed to be Belle Gunness. But on further investigation they found all these other remains on the farm that apparently were all of these other suitors that came to meet her and were never seen again.”

The exhibit runs through May 12, 2024. For more information on The History Museum, click here.

The History Museum is located at 808 W. Washington Street.

