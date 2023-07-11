Elkhart man arrested in connection with burglary at Star Martial Arts

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man has been arrested in connection with a burglary last week at a martial arts school.

Officers were called around 10:50 p.m. last Friday, July 7, to Star Martial Arts at 123 N. Elkhart Avenue for a burglary in progress. When they arrived, they found a shattered door.

Officers, including a K-9 and his partner, entered the building and found a man inside. The man, identified as 46-year-old Brian Grant of Elkhart, was detained without further incident.

While searching Grant, officers found meth on him. He was subsequently arrested and booked into the Elkhart County Jail for burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office will determine if Grant will be formally charged.

