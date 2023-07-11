Elkhart City Council votes to change zoning to redevelop Concord Mall

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The saga of the Concord Mall and its future seems to be coming to a resolution.

The Elkhart City Council unanimously voted to change the zoning to allow redevelopment of the mall and the surrounding property.

With the decline of malls around the country and changing shopping trends, the city hopes this project will rejuvenate the south side of Elkhart.

“Malls throughout the country have started to decline as shoppers’ habits have changed, and currently, the Concord Mall is very sparsely occupied,” said Aaron Mishler, City Councilman for Elkhart’s First District. “This will hopefully reinvigorate the property, create some jobs, and help alleviate some of our housing concerns in the process as well.”

The proposed ordinance states the Concord Mall and surrounding area, 82 acres in total, will be transformed into a multi-family residential, community business, and light manufacturing hub.

“The outer perimeter around the mall’s parking lot will be rezoned for multi-family housing, three to four stories,” Mishler said. “The three-pronged approach, we’ve seen it work in some other areas, and we’re hoping to bring it to that portion of Elkhart as well.”

Industrial Commercial Properties, or ICP, is the company that plans to redevelop this area.

“They reached out to the city after touring the Concord Mall property and realizing that it fits with their existing portfolio of the other projects that they’ve done throughout the country,” Mishler said.

The plan says that businesses like Hobby Lobby, the dental practice, and ABC Warehouse will remain untouched, and existing mall tenants, Like Enzo Pizza, will be helped by ICP to relocate.

“Enzo’s Pizza is a fan-favorite and a community favorite, and the developers have stated that they will work with the existing few stores in there, including Enzo’s, to relocate,” Mishler said.

Some residents are concerned about the industrial use of the mall near their homes, but ICP is confident that the mall’s new uses will not interfere with the quality of life for residents.

“There’s a lot of emotion attached to the mall,” Mishler said. “Many people have good memories of taking their children there to see Santa or the Easter Bunny, shopping for presents, or just walking around the mall for exercise. Unfortunately, the mall of our memory isn’t the mall of today, and if we want to see a thriving, growing community, we have to be willing to work with developers to get there.”

This vote was to change the zoning so this project can move forward. The specific of the project is another process that the city and ICP will have to nail down moving forward.

Councilman Mishler says construction is set to begin within the next few months.

