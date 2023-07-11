Berkley Zache, Ava Zachary receive national recognition from MaxPreps

By Matt Loch
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WNDU) - It’s no surprise that we have good high school softball players here in Michiana after two of our local teams won state titles last month.

But now, two local stars are being recognized on the national level.

South Bend Saint Joseph pitcher Berkley Zache has been named a high school All-American by MaxPreps. The rising junior was named to the first team underclassmen list, and the second team overall.

This season, Zache went 16-1 in the circle with an earned run average of 0.13. She tossed two no hitters and one perfect game. She also only allowed two earned runs all season.

However, Zache isn’t the only Michiana representative on MaxPreps’ lists. Penn’s Ava Zachary was named to MaxPreps’s second team underclassmen All-American.

The Class 4A state champ batted .495 for the Kingsmen, hitting nine home runs. She hit a triple in the extra innings of the state championship and scored the eventual winning run.

