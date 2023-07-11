Ask the Doctor: Water poisoning, sunscreen, tick bites & meat allergies

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1 (from Mary): “With the sweltering heat holding its grip across parts of the nation, people are trying to stay hydrated. But is there a such thing as too much water or water poisoning?”

DR. BOB: Water poisoning is possible, but it usually only happens in extraordinary circumstances.

As long as someone is eating a regular diet, it is very unlikely someone will get water poisoning.

Water poisoning occurs when there is too much water and not enough salt. So, if you are eating well, you will put enough salt into your body.

Water poisoning usually happens to alcoholics, or people who are malnourished or have severe mental illness.

Question #2 (from John): “What’s the right kind of sunscreen for folks spending time outdoors, and is it based on skin tone?”

DR. BOB: Different skin tones carry different risk for sunburn and skin cancer.

The lighter your skin and eyes, the higher your risk of sun burn and skin cancer.

At the same time, sunscreen is recommended for everyone.

If you will be outside for a prolonged period, SPF 30 is recommended. It should be reapplied every two hours.

Question #3 (from Ben): “Is there a truth to tick bites being linked to meat allergies?”

DR. BOB: Full disclosure, I didn’t know anything about this topic until today.

After doing some reading, you are correct. There is a link between tick bites and meat allergy.

There is a certain type of carbohydrate that is found in all mammals except primate mammals, which include monkeys and humans. It is called galactose-alpha-1,3-galactose (alpha gal for short). It is also found in the saliva of certain ticks.

Apparently, repeated tick bites can cause an allergy to meat in patients who are predisposed. The good news is that this is very uncommon.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Fighting metastasized cancer

Updated: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Cancer that metastasizes to the brain can be one of the most difficult to fight.

Health

Understanding health impact of air quality

Updated: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT
|
By Cleveland Clinic
At high levels, it can feel like it’s hard to breathe.

News

Purdue Professor: How wildfires contaminate drinking water

Updated: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT
|
By Lauren Moss and 16 News Now
After going to multiple places where wildfires have damaged communities, one Purdue University professor shared some of the most frequent questions he’s received about finding that contamination.

Health

Ask the Doctor: How can poor air quality impact your health?

Updated: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Wildfire smoke from Canada has returned to Michiana and has led to poor air quality.

Latest News

Health

Upcoming blood drives in Michiana

Updated: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to do your part, there are some upcoming blood donation events right here in Michiana.

Health

PHM Superintendent Jerry Thacker diagnosed with prostate cancer

Updated: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Thacker’s doctors have given him a “favorable” prognosis, and he will continue to work through the summer while undergoing radiation therapy.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Air Quality Action Day, alcohol consumption, nasal congestion

Ask the Doctor: Air quality, alcohol consumption, and nasal congestion

Updated: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Doctor Bob Cassady joins us every week to answer your medical questions on 16 News Now at Noon.

Health

100 Black Men of Greater South Bend advocate for men’s health, free prostate exams

Updated: Jun. 17, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT
|
By Samantha Albert
Urologists from the Urology Associates of South Bend and members of the 100 Black Men of Greater South Bend share why it's important for Black men to get a prostate exam.

Health

South Bend Medical Foundation urgently needs O+ blood donations

Updated: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you have O+ blood, you’re urged to donate to help prevent an emergency appeal.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Heat stroke, alcohol, caffeine

Updated: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.