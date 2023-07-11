Ask the Doctor: Water poisoning, sunscreen, tick bites & meat allergies

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1 (from Mary): “With the sweltering heat holding its grip across parts of the nation, people are trying to stay hydrated. But is there a such thing as too much water or water poisoning?”

DR. BOB : Water poisoning is possible, but it usually only happens in extraordinary circumstances.

As long as someone is eating a regular diet, it is very unlikely someone will get water poisoning.

Water poisoning occurs when there is too much water and not enough salt. So, if you are eating well, you will put enough salt into your body.

Water poisoning usually happens to alcoholics, or people who are malnourished or have severe mental illness.

Question #2 (from John): “What’s the right kind of sunscreen for folks spending time outdoors, and is it based on skin tone?”

DR. BOB : Different skin tones carry different risk for sunburn and skin cancer.

The lighter your skin and eyes, the higher your risk of sun burn and skin cancer.

At the same time, sunscreen is recommended for everyone.

If you will be outside for a prolonged period, SPF 30 is recommended. It should be reapplied every two hours.

Question #3 (from Ben): “Is there a truth to tick bites being linked to meat allergies?”

DR. BOB : Full disclosure, I didn’t know anything about this topic until today.

After doing some reading, you are correct. There is a link between tick bites and meat allergy.

There is a certain type of carbohydrate that is found in all mammals except primate mammals, which include monkeys and humans. It is called galactose-alpha-1,3-galactose (alpha gal for short). It is also found in the saliva of certain ticks.

Apparently, repeated tick bites can cause an allergy to meat in patients who are predisposed. The good news is that this is very uncommon.

