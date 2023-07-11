Armed robbery suspect arrested after hiding in Texas Roadhouse restroom

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery investigation that ultimately led officers to the restroom of a restaurant on South Bend’s south side.

Officers were called around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday to the Walmart on Ireland Road on reports of an armed robbery. While they were on the way, they were told the suspect ran away from the store while wearing a black hat and a white sweatshirt. Witnesses told police they saw the suspect running and carrying a plastic bag near Lowe’s and Texas Roadhouse.

Walmart employees told officers that they observed the suspect taking the tags off clothing items while inside the store. When the suspect attempted to leave, employees tried to stop him, but the suspect reportedly lifted his shirt, had his finger on the trigger of a firearm and stated, “I don’t think so.”

Officers then located a white sweatshirt and black hat near Texas Roadhouse. Officers entered the restaurant and found the suspect inside a locked stall of the women’s restroom.

After reviewing surveillance video and gathering statements, officers arrested 19-year-old Travion Thomas.

Thomas has been charged with armed robbery. He is currently being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

