ADEC’s coffee shop offers paid internship for clients to gain job skills

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - Open to the public, Gaining Grounds Coffee House located on ADEC’s campus is offering more than smooth brews to the community. It now offers two ADEC clients a paid internship that enables them to learn essential job skills and gain confidence.

“It’s important just to give them a nice little rounded field of skills they can use to move out of this space and into the professional world,” said Scott Fowler, Manager of Gaining Grounds Coffee House.

ADEC client Roxanne West is one of the interns who is earning above minimum wage and works 11 hours weekly. She enjoys cleaning, engaging with customers, and learning how to make the cafe’s renowned frappes.

“It feels really good. It feels like I’m accomplishing something,” said West.

Fowler said clients can often be overlooked when it comes to gaining employment.

“You just have to be patient and learn how they learn,” he said.

West said working at Gaining Grounds is a step toward achieving her life’s dream.

“I really like to write, and so I would like to be a writer one of these days. I would like to publish my own book,” she said.

She and another client rotate shifts at the coffee house that is open to the public.

“I mean this is a coffee shop not just for ADEC but for everyone. The public can come in here, too,” said Victoria Finlay, ADEC’s Social Enterprise Manager.

Gaining Grounds Coffee House is open Monday to Friday, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is located at 1671 West Vistula Street in Bristol.

