Washington HS student killed in shooting on South Bend’s west side

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting early Monday morning on South Bend’s west side.

Officers were called around 1 a.m. to the 400 block of S. Carlisle Street on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a male who appeared to have been shot.

Police later identified that victim as Luis Hernandez-Acosta, 16, of South Bend. His family has been notified. His autopsy is set for Tuesday morning in Kalamazoo.

According to South Bend Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings, Hernandez-Acosta was a 10th grader at Washington High School. Cummings issued a statement on Monday afternoon expressing his condolences to Hernandez-Acosta’s family and friends.

On behalf of our South Bend School community, I want to express my condolences and support to the family and friends of Luis Hernandez-Acosta. Luis died at age sixteen, a tenth grader at Washington High School—another victim of the gun violence crisis that devastates our community. The shooting is still under active investigation by the South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit. Anyone with information about the shooting should leave an anonymous tip with Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP or visiting p3tips.com/203. We are grateful for the work of South Bend Police, our medical professionals, counselors, and all who work for the safety of our students and community. We offer our support to all students and staff affected by this tragedy. Those wishing for counsel can contact the district’s summer school social worker at 574.393.5100.

This scene might look a bit familiar because the last fatal shooting in South Bend (prior to his one) also happened in the 400 block of S. Carlisle Street. That shooting happened back on Mother’s Day and claimed the life of 29-year-old Bruno Sanagustin.

(WNDU)

As far is this shooting goes, police have not shared any possible suspect information at this time. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting as a homicide.

If you have any information that can help police, you’re asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or make an anonymous tip through Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.

