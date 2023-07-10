St. Joseph County police investigating ‘suspicious deaths’ at rehab center

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating a recent string of deaths at a rehab center south of Mishawaka.

Officers were called to Landmark Recovery in the 60000 block of Bodnar Boulevard for three patient deaths in the last week.

Details are currently limited, but police say they are currently investigating a pair of suspicious deaths that happened at the facility last Monday, July 3, and last Tuesday, July 4. They are also currently investigating an apparent suicide death at the facility on Sunday night (July 9).

The St. Joseph County Coroner is also assisting with this investigation.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

