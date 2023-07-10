St. Joseph County police investigating ‘suspicious deaths’ at Landmark Recovery

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating a recent string of deaths at a rehab center south of Mishawaka.

Officers were called to Landmark Recovery in the 60000 block of Bodnar Boulevard for three patient deaths in the last week.

Details are currently limited, but police say they are currently investigating a pair of suspicious deaths that happened at the facility last Monday, July 3, and last Tuesday, July 4. They are also currently investigating an apparent suicide death at the facility on Sunday night (July 9).

The St. Joseph County Coroner is also assisting with this investigation.

Officials at Landmark Recovery issued a statement, saying in part they are saddened by the recent patient deaths and are working closely with authorities as they conduct an internal investigation into the recent deaths.

