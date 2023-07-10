St. Joseph County police investigating recent deaths at Landmark Recovery

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating a recent string of deaths at a rehab center south of Mishawaka.

Officers were called to Landmark Recovery in the 60000 block of Bodnar Boulevard for three patient deaths in the last week.

Details are currently limited, but police say they are currently investigating a pair of suspicious deaths that happened at the facility last Monday, July 3, and last Tuesday, July 4. They are also currently investigating an apparent suicide death at the facility on Sunday night (July 9).

The St. Joseph County Coroner is also assisting with this investigation.

Officials at Landmark Recovery issued a statement, saying in part they are saddened by the recent patient deaths and are working closely with authorities as they conduct an internal investigation into them.

At Landmark Recovery, patient care and safety are our top priorities. Addiction is a devastating disease that impacts every socioeconomic level and because of that, we have made it our mission to not only serve those with commercial health insurance, but to provide high quality care for those with Medicaid, a population that has very few choices or support options for addiction recovery. We are saddened to share that we had 3 patients pass away at our Praxis facility in South Bend, Indiana. At this time, we cannot share any further patient information due to HIPAA and 42 CFR Part 2 regulations. However, we are working closely with authorities and conducting an internal investigation into these events.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.