St. Joseph County police investigating recent deaths at Landmark Recovery

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating a recent string of deaths at a rehab center south of Mishawaka.

Officers were called to Landmark Recovery in the 60000 block of Bodnar Boulevard for three patient deaths in the last week.

Details are currently limited, but police say they are currently investigating a pair of suspicious deaths that happened at the facility last Monday, July 3, and last Tuesday, July 4. They are also currently investigating an apparent suicide death at the facility on Sunday night (July 9).

The St. Joseph County Coroner is also assisting with this investigation.

Officials at Landmark Recovery issued a statement, saying in part they are saddened by the recent patient deaths and are working closely with authorities as they conduct an internal investigation into them.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Elkhart City Council unanimously voted to change the zoning to allow redevelopment of the...

Elkhart City Council votes to change zoning to redevelop Concord Mall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
The proposed ordinance states the Concord Mall and surrounding area, 82 acres in total, will be transformed into a multi-family residential, community business, and light manufacturing hub.

News

First Alert Weather: A little warmer on Tuesday; Rain possible Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Rain chances going up this week

News

Indiana deputy dies after inmate attacks him during escape attempt

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Ludacris to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

‘Indiana Lore’ exhibit on display at The History Museum in South Bend

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

St. Joseph Public Schools eyes early childhood center for district

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Elkhart man arrested in connection with burglary at Star Martial Arts

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

St. Joseph County police investigating ‘suspicious deaths’ at Landmark Recovery

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Council approves rezoning request for Concord Mall

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

‘Indiana Lore’ exhibit on display at The History Museum in South Bend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Showcasing the larger-than-life legends and folklore in the Hoosier state, it takes a dive into some real life — and not-so-real cases — of murderers, hauntings, and ghosts.

News

St. Joseph Public Schools eyes early childhood center for district

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
At its meeting on Monday, the board of education approved a deal to potentially purchase a location for the future center.