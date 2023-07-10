One man shot in early morning on S. Carlisle Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting on the city’s west side.

Police arrived at the 400 block of S. Carlisle St. to investigate reports of gunshots and found a man who appeared to be shot.

Nothing is known about his condition or the location of a suspect at this time. We will continue to keep you updated as more information is released.

Anyone who knows anything can call the South Bend Police Department at (574) 235-9201or make an anonymous tip through Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP or their website here.

