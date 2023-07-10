Officials investigating several suspicious fires in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Multiple fire investigations are underway in Berrien County after four suspicious fires happened in Benton Harbor and Benton Township in the last week.

“The last week we have been a little busier than we normally are, definitely working a little harder than normal,” noted Brian Kazmierzak, Fire Marshal for the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.

At approximately 7 p.m. on July 4th, Kazmierzak said children were seen lighting on fire a pallet repurposing business located at the corner of Madeline and North Shore in Benton Township.

The following day, on July 5th, crews were dispatched at 10:30 a.m. to the abandoned Modern Plastics building in the 400 block of North Shore after it had suspiciously caught fire.

At 11 p.m. on July 6th, two Benton Harbor firefighters sustained minor injuries while putting out the suspicious fire at an abandoned building in the 200 block of Hinkley.

Just before 9 p.m. on July 9th, firefighters assisted crews from Benton Township in knocking down another suspicious fire, this time at an abandoned school in the 400 block of Donald Adkins.

Kazmierzak credits a new agreement between Benton Harbor, Benton Township, and St. Joseph Departments of Public Safety for improving fire responses in the last week.

“Before [the agreement], we’d have to get there, call for mutual aid. There’s a reaction time to that. Now on dispatch, we’re tripling those resources. We’re able to get there. We’re able to put a lot of people at it really quick, and it really helps to keep the fire growth really small,” he said.

Crews also responded to two fireworks-related building fires in the last week, too.

The suspicious fires do not appear to be connected at this time, said Kazmierzak.

To report tips on the suspicious fires, please call Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

