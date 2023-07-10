Advertise With Us

Officials investigating several suspicious fires in Berrien County

Officials said the suspicious fires do not appear to be connected at this time,
Officials said the suspicious fires do not appear to be connected at this time,(16 News Now)
By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Multiple fire investigations are underway in Berrien County after four suspicious fires happened in Benton Harbor and Benton Township in the last week.

“The last week we have been a little busier than we normally are, definitely working a little harder than normal,” noted Brian Kazmierzak, Fire Marshal for the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.

At approximately 7 p.m. on July 4th, Kazmierzak said children were seen lighting on fire a pallet repurposing business located at the corner of Madeline and North Shore in Benton Township.

The following day, on July 5th, crews were dispatched at 10:30 a.m. to the abandoned Modern Plastics building in the 400 block of North Shore after it had suspiciously caught fire.

At 11 p.m. on July 6th, two Benton Harbor firefighters sustained minor injuries while putting out the suspicious fire at an abandoned building in the 200 block of Hinkley.

Just before 9 p.m. on July 9th, firefighters assisted crews from Benton Township in knocking down another suspicious fire, this time at an abandoned school in the 400 block of Donald Adkins.

Kazmierzak credits a new agreement between Benton Harbor, Benton Township, and St. Joseph Departments of Public Safety for improving fire responses in the last week.

“Before [the agreement], we’d have to get there, call for mutual aid. There’s a reaction time to that. Now on dispatch, we’re tripling those resources. We’re able to get there. We’re able to put a lot of people at it really quick, and it really helps to keep the fire growth really small,” he said.

Crews also responded to two fireworks-related building fires in the last week, too.

The suspicious fires do not appear to be connected at this time, said Kazmierzak.

To report tips on the suspicious fires, please call Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in South Bend hit-and-run crash identified
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Washington HS student killed in shooting on South Bend’s west side
Braden Andrew Miller
Warsaw teen accused of sexually assaulting minor
Neighbors and witnesses told 13 Action News the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday evening.
First Alert Weather: A little warmer on Tuesday; Rain possible Wednesday

Latest News

St. Joseph County police investigating ‘suspicious deaths’ at rehab center
‘Chip in for Education’ tournament returns for 6th year
Ethanol from South Bend plant spills into Kankakee River
Medical Moment: Science explores future of aging