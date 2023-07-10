Medical Moment: Science explores future of aging

There are half a million people worldwide who are at least 100 years old.

Some scientists believe kids born today will, on average, live to be over 120 years old. But what does the future of aging have in store for us?

When 101-year-old Olive “Ollie” Fowler was born, Warren G. Harding was U.S. president and milk was 33 cents. She says it was a much simpler time.

“We walked and rode bikes, and nobody had cars because nobody had money,” Ollie says.

Ollie met Sid, her husband for 70 years, when they were teens on the ice in Canada. Today, Ollie is part of a growing number of centenarians.

So, why now? What is the future of aging? Epidemiologist Andrea Lacroix is making it her mission to find out.

“Your chronological age is a certain number, whereas our biological age is a measure of how fast we’re aging,” Lacroix says.

Lacroix believes epigenetics is key. Exposures in the environment and everyday stressors can impact your genes, causing some people to live longer than others.

“I think there probably are ways to slow down epigenetic age acceleration,” Lacroix says.

Another area of research is identifying cells that impact metabolism and inflammation. Scientists are exploring whether interventions such as caloric restriction, fasting, exercise, and certain drugs turn back time on those cells and extend life.

“We’re on our way to finding a biomarker of biological aging that can be measured in the blood, and that can help us understand where we are with respect to our aging process, over and above our chronological age,” Lacroix says.

Researchers also want to know how microbiomes living in our bodies impact longevity.

“There may be one day supplements or things that we can take that help us to age slower,” Lacroix says.

Until then, Ollie says she will stick with what she knows works — surrounding herself with family and lots of love.

“You have to kiss each other good night, every night,” Ollie says.

Your genes also play a factor in how long you might live, and that’s true for Ollie. Her father lived to be 98 and her mother lived to 91.

