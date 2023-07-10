Medical Moment: Science explores future of aging

(Ivanhoe Broadcast News)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There are half a million people worldwide who are at least 100 years old.

Some scientists believe kids born today will, on average, live to be over 120 years old. But what does the future of aging have in store for us?

When 101-year-old Olive “Ollie” Fowler was born, Warren G. Harding was U.S. president and milk was 33 cents. She says it was a much simpler time.

“We walked and rode bikes, and nobody had cars because nobody had money,” Ollie says.

Ollie met Sid, her husband for 70 years, when they were teens on the ice in Canada. Today, Ollie is part of a growing number of centenarians.

So, why now? What is the future of aging? Epidemiologist Andrea Lacroix is making it her mission to find out.

“Your chronological age is a certain number, whereas our biological age is a measure of how fast we’re aging,” Lacroix says.

Lacroix believes epigenetics is key. Exposures in the environment and everyday stressors can impact your genes, causing some people to live longer than others.

“I think there probably are ways to slow down epigenetic age acceleration,” Lacroix says.

Another area of research is identifying cells that impact metabolism and inflammation. Scientists are exploring whether interventions such as caloric restriction, fasting, exercise, and certain drugs turn back time on those cells and extend life.

“We’re on our way to finding a biomarker of biological aging that can be measured in the blood, and that can help us understand where we are with respect to our aging process, over and above our chronological age,” Lacroix says.

Researchers also want to know how microbiomes living in our bodies impact longevity.

“There may be one day supplements or things that we can take that help us to age slower,” Lacroix says.

Until then, Ollie says she will stick with what she knows works — surrounding herself with family and lots of love.

“You have to kiss each other good night, every night,” Ollie says.

Your genes also play a factor in how long you might live, and that’s true for Ollie. Her father lived to be 98 and her mother lived to 91.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

St. Joseph County police investigating ‘suspicious deaths’ at rehab center

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officers were called to Landmark Recovery just south of Mishawaka for three patient deaths in the last week.

News

Officials said the suspicious fires do not appear to be connected at this time,

Officials investigating several suspicious fires in Berrien County

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Officials said the suspicious fires do not appear to be connected at this time,

News

‘Chip in for Education’ tournament returns for 6th year

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

Ethanol from South Bend plant spills into Kankakee River

Updated: 52 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Neighbors and witnesses told 13 Action News the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday evening.

First Alert Weather: A little warmer on Tuesday; Rain possible Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Rain chances going up this week

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

‘Chip in for Education’ tournament returns for 6th year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The annual “Chip in for Education” tournament raises money for the Mishawaka Education Foundation.

News

2 injured in Michigan City shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Benton Harbor officials investigating string of ‘suspicious’ fires

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Catching Up with Christine, Irish Dave, and Kennedy Rose!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The 16 Morning News Now team checked in with the family on Monday in their first live interview since Kennedy was born on June 16.