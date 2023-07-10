Ludacris to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - If seeing Ludacris perform live is one of “your fantasies,” you’re in luck!

Ludacris is scheduled to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on November 10 (Friday) at 9 p.m. EDT.

The multitalented recording artist has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide thanks to the success of singles like “Stand Up,” “Get Back,” “Southern Hospitality,” “Number One Spot,” “Money Maker,” “My Chick Bad,” and “What’s Your Fantasy.” You might also recognize Ludacris from the big screen, as he plays the role of “Tej” in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Ticket prices for the show start at $85, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, July 14, at 11 a.m. EDT.

Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets. To make a hotel reservation, click here or call 1-866-494-6371.

