Ludacris to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo

Tickets for November performance to go on sale Friday, July 14
(WKYT)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - If seeing Ludacris perform live is one of “your fantasies,” you’re in luck!

Ludacris is scheduled to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on November 10 (Friday) at 9 p.m. EDT.

The multitalented recording artist has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide thanks to the success of singles like “Stand Up,” “Get Back,” “Southern Hospitality,” “Number One Spot,” “Money Maker,” “My Chick Bad,” and “What’s Your Fantasy.” You might also recognize Ludacris from the big screen, as he plays the role of “Tej” in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Ticket prices for the show start at $85, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, July 14, at 11 a.m. EDT.

Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets. To make a hotel reservation, click here or call 1-866-494-6371.

Reservations and Information: To make a hotel reservation at Four Winds New Buffalo or Four Winds South Bend® or for more information on Four Winds New Buffalo, Four Winds Hartford®, Four Winds Dowagiac® or Four Winds South Bend, please call 1 (866)-4WINDS1, (866) 494-6371 or visit www.fourwindscasino.com.  Additionally, be sure to like Four Winds on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fourwindscasino and follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/fourwindscasino for information on the latest offers and promotions.

About The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians of Michigan and Indiana: The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s sovereignty was reaffirmed under legislation signed into law by President Clinton in September of 1994.  The Pokagon Band is dedicated to providing community development initiatives such as housing, education, family services, medical care, and cultural preservation for its more than 6,000 citizens.  The Pokagon Band’s ten-county service area includes four counties in Southwestern Michigan and six in Northern Indiana.  Its main administrative offices are located in Dowagiac, Mich., with a satellite office in South Bend, Ind.  In 2007, it opened Four Winds Casino Resort in New Buffalo, Mich., followed by Four Winds Hartford in 2011, Four Winds Dowagiac in 2013 and Four Winds South Bend in January 2018.  The Pokagon Band operates a variety of non-gaming businesses through its investment enterprises, Mno-Bmadsen and the Pokagon Development Authority.  More information is available at www.pokagonband-nsn.gov, www.fourwindscasino.com and www.mno-bmadsen.com.

About Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center: Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center is a modern, multi-use facility that is located adjacent to the casino floor, at 11111 Wilson Road.  In addition to hosting concerts, the 17,000-sq. ft. event center is often reconfigured to host large meetings, special events, conferences, and banquets.  Details on concerts and other performances at Silver Creek Event Center are available at https://fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo/entertainment/event-center.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

61st annual Krasl Art Fair

Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff wraps up 61st year

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex Almanza
Throughout the weekend, thousands of artists and art enthusiasts were in St. Joseph for the event.

Events

Saturday Morning Sitdown: 17th annual Marine Mud Run

Updated: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The 3-mile course gives you a taste of what Marines go through in training, but organizers say it’s a family-friendly event that’s not as daunting as you might think.

Events

Meet Me on the Island returns to the Century Center.

Meet Me on the Island returns to the Century Center

Updated: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The closest place you can get to an island getaway was in downtown South Bend Friday.

Events

St. Joseph County 4-H Fair wraps up Saturday

Updated: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
There’s plenty to do before the fair wraps up, including a cook-off, a car and truck show, and more.

Latest News

Community

Southside Denny took the stage at this week’s rendition of Fridays by the Fountain.

Southside Denny performs at Fridays by the Fountain

Updated: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The summer-long concert series takes place every Friday until the end of August at Jon R. Hunt Plaza.

Events

Tickets on sale for SB Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ concert

Updated: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The performance is the first part of the Harry Potter film concert series that was announced back in April at the Morris Performing Arts Center.

Events

Goshen First Fridays: Cruise-in Car Show

Updated: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Main Street in downtown.

Events

Free screening of ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ coming to the Gridiron

Updated: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Outdoor Film Series will be offering a free screening of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” at the Gridiron on Saturday, July 8, at 9:30 p.m.

Events

MDHHS hosting three free virtual baby showers this month

Updated: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The events will allow families to learn about available resources, important health and safety information, and ask questions directly to program experts.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Isa’s Independence

Updated: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
11-year-old Isa is looking for a forever family through the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.