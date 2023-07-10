Advertise With Us

Listening to America: Suicide

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In “Listening to America” Peter Zampa travels the country, asking people about the issues that matter to them. Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. Across the country, tens of thousands of people complete suicide every year. In this weeks’ piece, Peter goes to Wyoming and speaks with parents who lost their to son to suicide, and are using their grief to change the lives of other people who are struggling. He also visits an organization that offers intervention and resources to people who need mental health assistance and provides support to those impacted by suicide.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in South Bend hit-and-run crash identified
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Washington HS student killed in shooting on South Bend’s west side
Braden Andrew Miller
Warsaw teen accused of sexually assaulting minor
Neighbors and witnesses told 13 Action News the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday evening.
First Alert Weather: A little warmer on Tuesday; Rain possible Wednesday

Latest News

A man was cited for landing his helicopter inside Grand Teton National Park.
Pilot charged for illegal Grand Teton National Park landing blames bad weather
St. Joseph County police investigating ‘suspicious deaths’ at rehab center
Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Pennsylvania police searching for escaped homicide suspect find possible campsites near jail
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after...
James Lewis, suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 people in the Chicago area in 1982, dead
FILE - A member of a team affiliated with the National Park Service uses ground-penetrating...
Dig begins for the remains of dozens of children at a long-closed Native American boarding school