Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff wraps up 61st year

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) — The 61st annual Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff wrapped up another big year.

Throughout the weekend, thousands of artists and art enthusiasts were in St. Joseph for the event.

The fair featured nearly half a mile of art with over 170 artists from 24 states.

Officials with the Krasl Art Center say the $5 admission fee goes to support year-round access to the arts in Southwest Michigan.

“We see around 20,000 people who come here, they are excited to buy,” said Matthew Bizoe, marketing manager for the Krasl Art Center. “The other reason artists love coming here is this amount of support that we get through our volunteer team. It takes about 300 people to come here and take care of all the different elements, and that’s just in the weekend alone. We also start planning this event really in August every year.”

The fair also has quite the significant local business impact. A study conducted by Krasl Art Center revealed that the two-day event brought in an estimated $1.2 million in 2021 to the local economy.

The 2021 Krasl Art Fair was also ranked number 24 on the Sunshine Artist Magazine’s best art and crafts festivals in the country.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.