Indiana deputy dies after inmate attacks him during escape attempt

Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durm
Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durm(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - A Marion County sheriff’s deputy died Monday after he was allegedly attacked by an inmate he had been transporting from an Indianapolis hospital.

According to our sister station WTHR, officials said Deputy John Durm, 61, was returning from Eskenazi Hospital with an inmate just before 11:30 a.m. when that inmate attacked Durm outside of the Criminal Justice Center in Indianapolis.

After attacking the officer, police said the inmate, identified as 34-year-old Orlando Mitchell, took control of the transport van and drove it out of the Criminal Justice Center, where he crashed right outside the complex.

Durm, a 38-year veteran of the department, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He is survived by a wife, four children, his parents, and several other family members.

Authorities say Mitchell was attempting to escape when the alleged attack happened. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries before being taken into custody.

Officials said another deputy suffered minor injuries while apprehending Mitchell after the crash and was treated at the scene.

Charges have not yet been filed in the attack.

Orlando Mitchell
Orlando Mitchell(Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

Durm is the third law enforcement official from Indiana to be killed in the line of duty since late June. Indiana State Police Trooper was killed on June 28 while trying to stop a stolen car on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Meanwhile, Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn was shot and killed following an altercation at a southern Indiana hospital on July 3.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch both issued statements in response to Durm’s death.

Officers were called to Landmark Recovery just south of Mishawaka for three patient deaths in the last week.

