Former Indiana AG Curtis Hill to run for governor

By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU/AP) - Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has officially announced his plans to run for governor in the Republican primary.

In a Facebook post on Monday morning, the 62-year-old Elkhart native said “Hoosiers are hungry for fresh, conservative leadership. I look forward to the coming weeks as we share our message with Hoosiers up and down Indiana!”

This move could further complicate what’s already shaping up to be an expensive fight for the Republican nomination, which includes U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden. They’re all hoping to replace Gov. Eric Holcomb, who can’t seek reelection because of term limits.

The move comes a month after the Associated Press reported that Hill was eyeing a comeback on the campaign trail.

Hill was elected as Indiana’s 43rd attorney general in 2016. He lost the 2020 Republican attorney general nomination for reelection to Todd Rokita, who took office in January 2021.

Hill also failed another attempted political comeback last year when he lost a vote among Republican precinct committee members to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski on the election ballot following her death in a highway crash in Elkhart County. Business executive Rudy Yakym won the GOP nomination and election for Indiana’s 2nd District seat.

These bids to get back into office were derailed by allegations that Hill drunkenly groped four women during a party in 2018. He denied wrongdoing but his law incense was suspended for 30 days after the Indiana Supreme Court found he committed the criminal act of battery.

Whoever captures the Republican nomination will be looking to extend the party’s dominance in the state, which includes winning five straight governor elections since 2004. Former state schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick, who won election as a Republican in 2016 alongside Hill and Holcomb but later broke with the Statehouse GOP, is the only declared candidate for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

Prior to serving as attorney general, Hill spent 14 years as the prosecutor in Elkhart County.

Former Indiana AG Curtis Hill to run for governor

