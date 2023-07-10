Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Fantastic Monday Forecast, Rain & Storms Possible Tuesday

Nice weather to start the week before things turn mid-week
First Alert Weather: Fantastic Monday Forecast, Rain & Storms Possible Tuesday
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

MONDAY: Sunny and comfy. High 84F.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, More clouds in the evening with a few storms possible, some could be strong. Rain chances 20%. Low 64F. High 86F.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and rainy, some storms in the afternoon could be strong. Rain chances 60%. Low 63F. High 79F.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances are expected to linger through the workweek as a stationary front hangs out to our west, keeping moisture locked into our region, this could persist into the weekend with precipitation chances around 20% even into Sat/Sun. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to mid 80s through the entire forecast, expected into the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
FACT investigating related hit-and-run crashes in South Bend
Braden Andrew Miller
Warsaw teen accused of sexually assaulting minor
Elkhart officials investigating Saturday morning fire
The open houses continue Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Village of Vandalia hosting open houses for Underground Railroad sites

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Fantastic Monday Forecast, Rain & Storms Possible Tuesday
First Alert Weather: Fantastic Monday Forecast, Rain & Storms Possible Tuesday
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
One man shot in early morning on S. Carlisle Street
61st annual Krasl Art Fair
Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff wraps up 61st year
FACT investigating related hit-and-run crashes in South Bend