First Alert Weather: Fantastic Monday Forecast, Rain & Storms Possible Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

MONDAY: Sunny and comfy. High 84F.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, More clouds in the evening with a few storms possible, some could be strong. Rain chances 20%. Low 64F. High 86F.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and rainy, some storms in the afternoon could be strong. Rain chances 60%. Low 63F. High 79F.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances are expected to linger through the workweek as a stationary front hangs out to our west, keeping moisture locked into our region, this could persist into the weekend with precipitation chances around 20% even into Sat/Sun. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to mid 80s through the entire forecast, expected into the middle of next week.

