Family of mother killed in South Bend hit-and-run speaks out

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The family of a woman killed in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday is speaking out.

Nicole Arnold was struck and killed during an unrelated dispute between a married couple during a hit-and-run car chase.

Arnold’s family describes the mother of two as “full of energy” and “spunky.”

“Our family has suffered tremendous loss at the hands, and from behind the wheel, of total strangers,” said Erica Bonds, sister to Nicole Arnold. “The life of our beloved sister, mother, auntie, and friend Nicole was taken with one, quick turn of the wheel. The lives of many others have either been directly or indirectly threatened or changed forever.”

Officials say it all started late Sunday afternoon at the Prosper Apartments on South Bend’s East side. The husband, 26-year-old Rashaad Williams, and his 25-year-old wife were having some sort of disagreement that eventually ended up outside.

Police say Rashaad then started driving a black Dodge Charger while his wife drove a GMC SUV. They were allegedly bumping into each other while going westbound down Jefferson Boulevard as they approached 26th Street.

That’s when officials say Rashaad pushed his wife’s SUV off the road and into the sidewalk, striking Arnold — who later died due to her injuries.

Rashaad then fled the scene and then was involved in a separate crash at McKinley Avenue and Twyckenham Drive around 4:45 p.m. That’s where officers were told the black Dodge Charger hit two parked vehicles and one in the intersection. The vehicle matched the description of the suspect car involved in the first crash.

The driver of the Charger then got out of the vehicle and fled down E. Madison Street. Officers began to receive calls shortly afterward that a man was jumping fences through backyards in the same area. Police eventually found Rashaad hiding in bushes.

He was detained and booked into the St. Joseph County Jail for multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a fatal crash, leaving the scene of an injury crash, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, and reckless homicide. Charges are set to be filed within the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been established to help the family of Arnold cover funeral expenses.

“No one in our family was prepared for her death,” Bonds said. “We thank you for the outpouring of support from the community during this time. We pray for all families affected by this travesty and tragedy, with special prayers for those suffering with injuries right now. And we pray that this never happens again.”

