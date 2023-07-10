EPA investigating after ethanol from South Bend plant spills into Dixon Ditch

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - All environmental eyes are on the Dixon Ditch in southwest St. Joseph County, where an ethanol spill was discovered last week.

Indiana’s Department of Environmental Management says the spill came from the South Bend Ethanol Plant located at 3201 W. Calvert Street. Officials are still trying to figure out how much ethanol was involved and how much cleanup will be needed.

The spill was discovered on the Fourth of July, but not by some plant warning system or environmental engineer. It was discovered by someone who was walking their dog near the ditch and warned those who farm there.

“Next morning, I came out, went to the river, and it was black. And I mean black. Not gray, black,” said Brent Burkus with Martin Blad Farms.

“We don’t know what happened or when it happened. This could have been discharging into this waterway for weeks, for months, we just don’t know,” added Chantelle Snyder with Arthur Snyder Farms Inc.

The Ditch runs from the ethanol plant west to LaPorte County and the headwaters of the Kankakee River. State officials say no obvious environmental impact has been found.

The ditch is used by farmers to irrigate crops, and some are getting anxious for answers.

“It’s only by the grace of God that we had rain and didn’t need to pump,” Snyder said. “If we had still been in a drought situation, we could have unknowingly pumped, you know, polluted water onto our corn and it could have destroyed acres.”

“At this juncture, we don’t know if we can pull water out of the river to water our corn,” Burkus added. “Fortunately, we’ve got good rainwater. But if it turns dry, that’s going to be a problem, so we need to understand what happened. Who made that decision and is it safe to use the water in the river.”

Indiana’s Department of Environmental management believes that the spill likely reached the headwaters of the Kankakee River.

Snyder fears any cleanup won’t go far enough, given that the main ditch feeds several privately owned tributaries that are used for irrigation.

“There is some backflow from this ditch into my private ditches and that is a huge concern because they can agree to clean this up,” Snyder said. “But what about anything that might, that might have flowed into my ditches that impacted my private waterways, you know. Are they going to come out and test that? Are they going to clean that up? I think they should.”

While state officials have found no obvious impact on aquatic life, farmers say water that is typically clear, remains gray and murky.

