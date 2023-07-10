‘Chip in for Education’ tournament returns for 6th year

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A golf outing for a good cause took place on Monday at Morris Park Country Club.

The annual “Chip in for Education” tournament, which started back in 2018, raises money for the Mishawaka Education Foundation. It gives local businesses the chance to get out and have some fun, all while helping teachers and students.

“For Mishawaka, it’s huge,” said Rusty Mason, general manager/PGA professional at Morris Park Country Club. “I think the numbers that they threw out there prior to teeing off was $350,000 or $360,000 they’ve raised in the six years of having this event.”

Golfers got some help on the 10th hole from our very own Gary Sieber, as he was the “designated driver” for that hole.

Over 140 people came out to this year’s tournament.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

