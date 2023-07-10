Catching Up with Christine, Irish Dave, and Kennedy Rose!

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - You may have noticed we’ve had some exciting changes here at WNDU, but it’s nothing compared to what’s happening at the O’Connor house in Mishawaka!

That’s because our morning news anchor Christine Karsten and her husband, Irish Dave, recently welcomed their baby girl, Kennedy Rose.

The 16 Morning News Now team checked in with the family on Monday in their first live interview since Kennedy was born on June 16. Everyone is doing great, although they are a bit sleep deprived...

“If I get any more than two hours in a row, I’m like, ‘What’s going on? Is she ok?’” Christine joked.

Christine says her husband’s support has played a big role in helping them adjust to this big life change.

“After you go through surgery and you’re handed this baby, it’s like, ‘There you go, all right,’” Christine said. “I’m like, ‘Thank God Dave has been such a great supporter because it is a process coming back from it.’ Luckily, we’re feeling better, and luckily Kennedy is doing great. It’s just been about teamwork. And a lot of caffeine now that I don’t have to monitor it.”

Christine and Dave also took time to thank the viewers for all the kind messages.

“All the love and support on social media, it’s been amazing,” Christine said. “And the letters we’ve gotten, so thank you to everyone watching, we really appreciate it. It’s really helped us through these first three weeks, so thank you so much.”

Christine plans to be back on the air this fall. But for now, she and Dave are enjoying their time with Miss Kennedy.

