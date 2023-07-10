Benton Harbor officials investigating string of ‘suspicious’ fires

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety (BHDPS) says it is looking into multiple “suspicious” fires in Benton Harbor and Benton Township since the Fourth of July holiday.

In the past week, BHDPS says it has responded to six fires, including one at a vacant school in the 400 block of Donald Atkins Drive in Benton Township.

Officials say two of those fires were fireworks related, while the rest are “suspicious in nature.”

If you see something or know something, you’re asked to call BHDPS at 269-927-8423.

