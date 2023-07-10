2nd Chance Pets: Tony & Obie

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Tony and Obie!

The kittens are almost 4 months old. Tony is a boy, while Obie is a girl. They’re both fixed, vaccinated, and microchipped, so they’re ready to find a forever home!

Elaine says both kittens would likely get along with other cats, and maybe even a dog if it’s a cat-friendly one. Elaine also suggests they would be better for a home with older children as opposed to younger ones.

To learn more about Tony and Obie and to see if they’re a good fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you are interested in adopting Tony and Obie or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or stop by the shelter at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, head to petrefuge.com.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.