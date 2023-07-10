2 injured in Michigan City shooting

Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after two people were hurt, including one critically, in a shooting last week in Michigan City.

Officers were called just before 3:55 p.m. CDT last Friday, July 7, to the 400 block of York Street on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old and a 28-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 36-year-old victim was airlifted to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were considered non-life-threatening.

If you have any information that could help offers with their investigation into this shooting, including video surveillance or cell phone video of it, you’re asked to reach out to Cpl. Kay Pliske at (219) 874-3221; extension 1086 or via email at kpliske@emichigancity.com.

You can also reach out to the Michigan City Police Department via Facebook or through the department’s crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488.

