Village of Vandalia hosting open houses for Underground Railroad sites

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
VANDALIA, Mich. (WNDU) - The village of Vandalia is putting on open houses for their Underground Railroad sites all weekend.

Bonine House, Carriage House, and Bogue House are the three Underground Railroad sites preserved in Vandalia dating back to roughly 1850.

The Underground Railroad Society of Cass County underwent massive restoration efforts from 2010 to 2017, ending in the preservation of all three sites.

The weekend event is bigger than just open houses, as it includes guided tours of Kentucky raid sites, plus displays and presentations in the village youth center.

“This was just one of the, one of the stops in the so-called Underground Railroad, where you had a community that were sensitive to helping Black people in their plight,” explained Guyler Turner, Third President of the 102nd U.S. Color Troop Company. “They were able to come here, find shelter, get food, and get those things they need to go where they wanted to go, where they needed to go.”

The open houses continue Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

