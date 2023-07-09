Advertise With Us

Mostly sunny and pleasant today before more active weather arrives this week

Nice weather to start the week before things turn mid-week
A nice day to wrap up the weekend, but rain arrives this week
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs around 81 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies as temperatures fall to the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine and warming into the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers and storms popping up. Highs in the mid 80s.

MID-WEEK AND BEYOND: A more active weather pattern settles in. Our best chance for showers and storms is on Wednesday with cooler temps in the upper 70s. However, you’ll notice while temperatures hover around 80 degrees, it will feel much warmer as humidity levels rise. Partly sunny skies with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible throughout much of the week ahead.

