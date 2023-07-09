Krasl Art Center celebrates 61st annual art fair

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Hundreds of artists and art enthusiasts are in St. Joseph, Mich., this weekend for the 61st annual Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff.

The fair features nearly half a mile of art, with over 170 artists from 24 states setting up booths and showcasing their unique art.

There are ten categories, from painting and photography to glass blowing and sculpting, and one artist from each category will take home artist of the year.

Officials with the Krasl Art Center say the $5 admission fee goes to support year-round access to the arts in southwest Michigan.

“This event actually predates the Krasl Art Center,” said Matthew Bizoe, marketing manager at the Krasl Art Center. “Back in the 1960s, a couple of local artists wanted to put on a clothesline art fair, and that has now transformed into one of the top art fairs in the nation, especially for artist sales. Artists love coming here because our community shows up to buy their artwork to bring home with them.”

The fair also has around 300 volunteers to help run the event, including 30 people who work year-round.

This year’s featured artist is Alann Jordan, who combines nature with a futuristic component.

If you missed the fair Saturday, you can still catch it Sunday. Gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

