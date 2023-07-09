Advertise With Us

FACT Team investigating hit-and-run crashes in South Bend

The two crashes happened within one mile on the city's eastside.
The two crashes happened within one mile on the city's eastside.(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is now investigating after a pair of hit-and-run crashes happened in South Bend.

Late Sunday afternoon, South Bend Police officials said a call came in regarding a crash at the corner of Ironwood Drive and Jefferson Boulevard where a serious injury occurred. A second crash with minor injuries then happened one mile away at the intersection of McKinley Avenue and Twyckenham Drive.

That’s where officers were told a black Dodge Charger hit two parked vehicles and also matched the description of the suspect car involved in the first crash.

The driver of the Charger then fled the scene on East Madison Street. Officers received calls that a man was jumping fences through backyards in the same area. Police eventually found the man hiding in some bushes and detained him.

The FACT Team is investigating due to the serious injuries sustained in the crash at Jefferson and Ironwood.

At this time, no deaths have been reported.

