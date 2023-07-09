FACT investigating related hit-and-run crashes in South Bend

By Matt Gotsch and 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating two related hit-and-run crashes in South Bend.

Late Sunday afternoon, South Bend Police officials said a call came in regarding a crash at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard and 26th Street around 4:30 p.m., where a serious injury occurred.

Commander Tim Spencer of The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team tells 16 News Now that this was a domestic situation between a husband and wife that started at the Prosper Apartments, spilling over into the public sphere.

Police say a black Dodge Charger driven by the husband and a black GMC SUV driven by the wife were bumping into each other going westbound down Jefferson when the GMC was pushed off the road and critically injured a pedestrian, identified as a 39-year-old Mishawaka woman, on the sidewalk.

The male driving the Dodge Charger fled the scene and was then involved in a separate crash at McKinley Avenue and Twyckenham Drive around 4:45 p.m.

That’s where officers were told a black Dodge Charger hit two parked vehicles and one in the intersection. The vehicle matched the description of the suspect car involved in the first crash.

The driver of the Charger then fled the scene on foot down E. Madison Street. Officers received calls that a man was jumping fences through backyards in the same area. Police eventually found the man hiding in some bushes and detained him.

Police say both suspects are having their blood drawn at the hospital, per protocol. The female driver also sustained an injury during the crash.

The FACT Team is investigating due to severe injuries sustained in the crash at Jefferson and 26th.

At this time, no deaths have been reported.

News

A century in the making: Michiana World War II Vet turns 100

