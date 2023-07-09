Elkhart officials investigating Saturday morning fire

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Several fire crews responded to an Elkhart structure fire early Saturday morning.

Just before 5:30 a.m., engines were dispatched to the 1200 block of Columbian Avenue for a heavily involved fire that was ultimately brought under control.

No injuries were reported, and no pets or people were inside the building at the time of the fire.

The blaze remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.