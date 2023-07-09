Advertise With Us

‘DTSB’ outdoor film series continues with ‘Super Mario Bros.’

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 8, 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two famous brothers are visiting downtown South bend Saturday evening, for continuance of DTSB’ outdoor film series.

A large crowd gathered to watch the ‘Super Mario Bros.’ movie on the Gridiron tonight.

The event included a ton of themed activities for the kiddos before the movie. Like, designing your very own original Mario kart, running through an obstacle course, balloon crowns, and taking pictures with the franchise characters.

“As avid Mario Kart players and avid Mario fans. We thought this was a really cool event,” said Nick Haggastad, a volunteer dressed like Luigi, to give the kids here a fun night out. “We loved the Mario movie, so we wanted to come help out and show everyone a good time.”

His “brother” Mario, felt the same sentiments.

“Being out here it’s just rewarding honestly,” said Steve Sayles, “It’s just been fun, these kids are making it easy and its just good to have fun with them.”

The ‘Super Mario Bros.’ movie is the last showing for DTSB outdoor film series this summer.

