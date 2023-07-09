A century in the making: Michiana World War II Vet turns 100

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Not many people get to say they are a centenarian, and even fewer 100-year-olds saw active combat.

Surrounded by friends and family at the Whitcomb Senior Living Tower in St. Joseph, World War II veteran Warren Kramp celebrated 100 years of a well-lived life.

“You know, there’s always somebody missing but boy, there were all there, and it’s just overwhelming,” Kramp said.

Kramp served three years in the Pacific, specifically in Guam and New Guinea, as a member of the U.S. Army infantry.

“Yes, the good lord was looking after me many times. I got through it all, and I was thankful.”

He regaled his family and friends with war stories, including an account of when he risked his life to save his fellow servicemen.

“I made this little two-wheeled thing, but it was low, and I could lay these wounded down on it, and it was really easy to get them through. I’ll never forget, the old sergeant says, you always say stay low, well how low can you get? I said, crawl.”

But enemy soldiers weren’t the only thing Kramp had to worry about overseas, as he says he once woke up to a 30-foot python in his tent, forcing him to pull his .38 revolver.

“I shot him point-blank right in the face, six times, and that didn’t seem to do it, so I had to get my jungle knife and stick it in his mouth. That was scary. That python wanted breakfast so bad, and he wanted me, and I didn’t want to be his breakfast. So that was enough of that jungle. They asked me if I wanted to go back, and I said no, no way.”

Now that those heroics are long behind him, Kramp says he enjoys spending time with his family.

“I never thought I was going to get to be 100, but it’s wonderful when you have so many wonderful friends and family that remember the good days.”

After the war, Kramp was a mail carrier for over 30 years and also coached his son’s little league teams.

In his free time, his family says he loves playing bingo and pinochle and enjoys social hours and a Polka Band on Fridays.

His family picks him up every Sunday morning to go to church and then share a meal, play games, and hear Grandpa’s stories.

His wife, Norma, passed away in 2013. They had been married for over 60 years and had three boys together.

