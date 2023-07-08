Woman arrested after allegedly cutting boyfriend with kitchen knife during argument

Amanda O'Donnell
Amanda O'Donnell(Marshall County Sheriff's Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 30-year-old woman was arrested earlier this week after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says she cut her boyfriend with a kitchen knife during an argument.

Officers were called around 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday to a home near Lake of the Woods in Bremen.

Upon arrival, officers were met by a man who had cuts across his stomach and lower leg. He told them he was cut at approximately 2 a.m. that morning.

According to police, the man’s girlfriend, identified as Amanda O’Donnell, admitted to officers that she grabbed a kitchen knife during an argument and cut him with it.

O’Donnell was arrested on charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $1,500.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pet Vet; Kennel Cough

Pet Vet: Kennel Cough

Updated: moments ago
|
By 16 News Now
We’re highlighting “Kennel Cough”, a contagious respiratory condition that affects dogs.

News

Warsaw man arrested on child rape charges

WARSAW MAN ARRESTED CHILD RAAPE

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

Saturday Morning Sitdown: 17th Annual Marine Mud Run

Saturday Morning Sitdown: 17th Annual Marine Mud Run

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

2nd Chance: Ryker

2nd Chance: Ryker

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to adopt Ryker or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or you can just stop by the shelter at 4636 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

News

Pet Vet; Kennel Cough

Pet Vet: Kennel Cough

Updated: 31 minutes ago

Latest News

News

2nd Chance; Ryker

2nd Chance: Ryker

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

WNDU Vault: Making sense of your 1986 tax filings

WNDU Vault: Making sense of your 1986 tax filings

Updated: 39 minutes ago

News

WNDU Vault: A makeup tutorial from 1986

WNDU Vault: A makeup tutorial from 1986

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

First Alert Weather - Saturday, July 8, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Tickets on sale for SB Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ concert

Updated: 2 hours ago