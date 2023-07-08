Woman arrested after allegedly cutting boyfriend with kitchen knife during argument

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 30-year-old woman was arrested earlier this week after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says she cut her boyfriend with a kitchen knife during an argument.

Officers were called around 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday to a home near Lake of the Woods in Bremen.

Upon arrival, officers were met by a man who had cuts across his stomach and lower leg. He told them he was cut at approximately 2 a.m. that morning.

According to police, the man’s girlfriend, identified as Amanda O’Donnell, admitted to officers that she grabbed a kitchen knife during an argument and cut him with it.

O’Donnell was arrested on charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $1,500.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.