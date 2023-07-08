Warsaw teen accused of sexually assaulting minor

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old from Warsaw is facing rape and sexual misconduct charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old last summer.

Our reporting partners at the Warsaw Times-Union say Braden Andrew Miller is charged with rape, sexual misconduct with a minor, and criminal confinement. He was booked into the Kosciusko County Jail on Thursday on a $25,250 preliminary bond.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the Warsaw Police Department was made aware that a minor was possibly a victim of sexual assault back on Feb. 17. During an interview, the minor told police the incident happened last August when they were 14.

The minor said they were at a friend’s house when Miller came over with a friend of his own. The group had all planned to go to the skating rink together. They instead went to an area store, purchased items, and returned to Miller’s vehicle.

Afterwards, the other two people that Miller and the minor were with exited the vehicle and Miller allegedly drove to a darker part of the parking lot. According to the minor, that’s when Miller removed the minor’s seatbelt and tried to pull them onto him. The minor allegedly said no several times before Miller forcibly had sex with them, according to the affidavit.

Miller then picked up the two people that exited the vehicle before dropping off the minor and their friend at the skating rink.

The minor said they told their friend about the incident and Miller told them initially he was 16. When Miller asked the minor’s age, they allegedly said they were 14. According to the minor, they had never met Miller before the incident.

When Miller was interviewed about the incident, he reportedly told police that the minor lied about their age, telling him they were 16 or 17. He allegedly went on to say that, “We did stuff together. I will tell you that flat out.” According to the affidavit, Miller said things escalated, but it was consensual.

Miller’s initial hearing is scheduled for next Thursday, July 13.

Braden Andrew Miller
Braden Andrew Miller(Warsaw Times-Union)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Last day to head out to the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
Even though Saturday is the final day, there’s still a lot to do!

News

Last day to head out to the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair

Updated: 5 hours ago

Events

Saturday Morning Sitdown: 17th annual Marine Mud Run

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The 3-mile course gives you a taste of what Marines go through in training, but organizers say it’s a family-friendly event that’s not as daunting as you might think.

Pets

Pet Vet; Kennel Cough

Pet Vet: Kennel Cough

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to help “clear the air” about this common condition.

Latest News

News

Warsaw man arrested on child rape charges

Warsaw teen accused of sexually assaulting minor

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Saturday Morning Sitdown: 17th Annual Marine Mud Run

Saturday Morning Sitdown: 17th Annual Marine Mud Run

Updated: 8 hours ago

Pets

2nd Chance: Ryker

2nd Chance Pet: Ryker

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to adopt Ryker or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or you can just stop by the shelter at 4636 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

News

Pet Vet; Kennel Cough

Pet Vet: Kennel Cough

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

2nd Chance; Ryker

2nd Chance: Ryker

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

WNDU Vault: Making sense of your 1986 tax filings

WNDU Vault: Making sense of your 1986 tax filings

Updated: 8 hours ago