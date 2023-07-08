Warsaw teen accused of sexually assaulting minor

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old from Warsaw is facing rape and sexual misconduct charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old last summer.

Our reporting partners at the Warsaw Times-Union say Braden Andrew Miller is charged with rape, sexual misconduct with a minor, and criminal confinement. He was booked into the Kosciusko County Jail on Thursday on a $25,250 preliminary bond.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the Warsaw Police Department was made aware that a minor was possibly a victim of sexual assault back on Feb. 17. During an interview, the minor told police the incident happened last August when they were 14.

The minor said they were at a friend’s house when Miller came over with a friend of his own. The group had all planned to go to the skating rink together. They instead went to an area store, purchased items, and returned to Miller’s vehicle.

Afterwards, the other two people that Miller and the minor were with exited the vehicle and Miller allegedly drove to a darker part of the parking lot. According to the minor, that’s when Miller removed the minor’s seatbelt and tried to pull them onto him. The minor allegedly said no several times before Miller forcibly had sex with them, according to the affidavit.

Miller then picked up the two people that exited the vehicle before dropping off the minor and their friend at the skating rink.

The minor said they told their friend about the incident and Miller told them initially he was 16. When Miller asked the minor’s age, they allegedly said they were 14. According to the minor, they had never met Miller before the incident.

When Miller was interviewed about the incident, he reportedly told police that the minor lied about their age, telling him they were 16 or 17. He allegedly went on to say that, “We did stuff together. I will tell you that flat out.” According to the affidavit, Miller said things escalated, but it was consensual.

Miller’s initial hearing is scheduled for next Thursday, July 13.

Braden Andrew Miller (Warsaw Times-Union)

