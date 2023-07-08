Advertise With Us

Texas police find 8 people injured by shooting at El Paso party, news report says

FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.
FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A shooting at a party in Texas wounded eight people on Friday night, according to a news report.

Police in El Paso said the shooting happened on Swan Drive near the El Paso Country Club in the city’s Upper Valley area around 9:45 p.m., KVIA-TV reported.

No information was immediately available about the victims but KVIA reported that police said they were transported to a hospital.

An El Paso Fire Department dispatcher told the station that three victims suffered serious injuries and three others suffered minor injuries, while the conditions of the other two were not immediately known.

Police did not say if any arrests had been made, KVIA reported.

The combined communications division of the El Paso Police Department and fire department did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Rashad Trice
Man accused of kidnapping of Michigan 2-year-old could face death penalty
Family of Montell O’Neal speaks out after murder suspect arrested
Family of Montell O’Neal speaks out after murder suspect arrested
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Saturday showers; Drier Sunday
Full Tilt Arcade and Pinball
Full Tilt Arcade & Pinball invites you to play at largest local collection of pinball machines

Latest News

Softball player Makinzie Moore to play ball in Barcelona
South Bend Cubs fall to Peoria 12-5
DTSB First Fridays: Backyard BBQ
DTSB First Fridays: Backyard BBQ
DTSB First Fridays: Backyard BBQ